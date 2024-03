Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Re-energize goals this summer to eat healthy and stay active.

Alternate Text

An illustration of a family having a picnic wit the text: this summer, re-energize your goals to eat healthy and stay active.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

64 KB | 1080 x 1080

File Type

JPG