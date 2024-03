Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Two illustrated co-workers taking time to stretch together.

Alternate Text

Two illustrated co-workers taking time to stretch together with the title: Ask your friend or co-worker to be your exercise buddy.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

2.029 MB | 1080 x 1080

File Type

GIF