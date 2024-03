Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Steps to create an action plan for healthy living.

Alternate Text

Step 1 Imagine yourself feeling healthier and more energetic. Think about some of the small changes you can make now to be more active and eat healthier foods.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

371 KB | 2048 x 2047

File Type

PNG