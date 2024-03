Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Steps to create an action plan for healthy living.

Alternate Text

Step 3 Make the changes you set out to achieve. Ask your family and friends to support you, and track your progress. Don't forget to reward yourself for meeting your goals!

File Size

417 KB | 2048 x 2047

File Type

PNG