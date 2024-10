Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

A personholding theirstomach with a fact about gastroparesis and diabetes.

A person holding their stomach with the text: Did You Know? Diabetes is the most common cause of gastroparesis, a genetic disorder that may lead to poor nutrition, problems managing blood glucose, and a reduced quality of life.

382 KB | 1080 x 1080

PNG