eGFR meter with English labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

An Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) meter showing kidney function ranges, from right to left, as 120-90 normal kidney function, 89-60 mild decrease in function, 59-15 moderate to severe decrease in function, and less than 15 kidney failure.

File Size

253 KB | 5250 x 2492

PNG