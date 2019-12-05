Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

eGFR meter with English labels

View full-sized image An eGFR meter showing kidney function. Less than 15 is kidney failure, 15 to 59 is moderate to severe decrease in function, 60 to 89 is mild decrease in function, and 90 to 120 is normal kidney function.
Description

An Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) meter showing kidney function ranges, from right to left, as 120-90 normal kidney function, 89-60 mild decrease in function, 59-15 moderate to severe decrease in function, and less than 15 kidney failure.

Alternate Text

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

