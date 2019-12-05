Updated Albumin Graphic_Rectangle-1

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Two circles, one representing a healthy kidney and the other a damaged kidney, show that alubimn is able to pass through the damaged kidney's filter to appear in both the blood and urine, whereas in the healthy kidney, the filter is able to keep albumin from entering the urine.

Alternate Text

Two diagrams showing that a healthy kidney keeps albumin in the blood, but a damaged kidney allows albumin to pass from the blood into the urine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

38 KB | 1250 x 700

File Type

PNG