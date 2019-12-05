Updated Albumin Graphic_Rectangle-1
Description
Two circles, one representing a healthy kidney and the other a damaged kidney, show that alubimn is able to pass through the damaged kidney's filter to appear in both the blood and urine, whereas in the healthy kidney, the filter is able to keep albumin from entering the urine.
Alternate Text
Two diagrams showing that a healthy kidney keeps albumin in the blood, but a damaged kidney allows albumin to pass from the blood into the urine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
38 KB | 1250 x 700
File Type
PNG