Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Sickle cells and red blood cells with a fact about A1C testing and sickle cells.

Sickle cells and red blood cells under a microscope with the text Did You Know? Some A1C testing methods for blood glucose may produce false results when the sickle cell gene or hemoglobinopathies are present.

312 KB | 1080 x 1080

JPG