Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A description of the NIDDK Media Library with image examples.

Alternate Text

NIDDK Media Library: A searchable database of images produced by the NIDDK that are available copyright free to the public at no cost.

File Size

724 KB | 1080 x 1080

File Type

JPG