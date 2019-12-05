Foley catheter set up for a male with Spanish labels

Description

Outline of a male body showing a Foley catheter inserted into the bladder. A drainage pouch is attached to the thigh. An inset image shows a closer view of the flow of urine through the catheter and out the bladder. The catheter is held in place with a balloon. The bladder, Foley catheter, and drainage pouch are labeled in the base image. The bladder, balloon, prostate, and urethra are labeled in the inset image.

Esquema del cuerpo de un hombre que muestra una sonda de Foley insertada en la vejiga. Una bolsa de drenaje está sujeta al muslo. Un recuadro muestra más de cerca la salida de orina de la vejiga a través de la sonda. La sonda se mantiene en su lugar por medio de un globo.

139 KB | 2063 x 1200

JPG