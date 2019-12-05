Farmers Market Produce
Description
A photo compilation of produce being sold at farmers markets.
Alternate Text
A photo compilation of produce being sold at farmers markets.
File Size
3.866 MB | 2250 x 2250
File Type
PNG
Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.
A photo compilation of produce being sold at farmers markets.
A photo compilation of produce being sold at farmers markets.
3.866 MB | 2250 x 2250
PNG