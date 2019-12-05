Coping with Diabetes and Stress Tips 1 and 2
Description
Tips for coping with diabetes and stress.
Alternate Text
1. Pay attention to your feelings. 2. Keep an open dialogue about your feelings.
File Size
174 KB | 1200 x 675
File Type
JPG
Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.
Tips for coping with diabetes and stress.
1. Pay attention to your feelings. 2. Keep an open dialogue about your feelings.
174 KB | 1200 x 675
JPG