Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Coping with Diabetes and Stress Tips 1 and 2

View full-sized image 1. Pay attention to your feelings. 2. Keep an open dialogue about your feelings.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Tips for coping with diabetes and stress.

Alternate Text

1. Pay attention to your feelings. 2. Keep an open dialogue about your feelings.

File Size

174 KB | 1200 x 675

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Infographics, charts, and graphs
Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest