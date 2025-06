Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A fact about the different potential causes of cirrhosis.

Alternate Text

Reality: Cirrhosis has different causes including alcoholic liver disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic hepatitis C, and chronic hepatitis B.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

932 KB | 1080 x 1080

File Type

PNG