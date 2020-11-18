Advancing Basic and Translational Research for Genitourinary Conditions: Female Urethral Function and Failure

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

Enormous knowledge gaps exist in our understanding of the function and dysfunction of the lower urinary tract. To fill these gaps, we are pioneering a virtual workshop series composed of seven weekly sessions. These sessions will convene a multiperspective brain trust, including basic, translational, and clinical researchers at all stages of their careers; health professionals; patients; and industry representatives. Our topic is Female Urethral Function and Failure. Workshop participants will share knowledge, ask questions, and engage in real-time and asynchronous discussions regarding urethral function and failure. This iterative workshop series will generate a systems model that demonstrates what is known about the urethra’s role in continence and identifies knowledge gaps that impede progress toward better treatments. The generation of a systems model incorporating interdisciplinary perspectives will facilitate development of meaningful research questions that can lead to novel, impactful grant applications with the important goal of improving women’s health.

Planning Committee

Tamara Bavendam, M.D., M.S.

Senior Scientific Officer

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Expertise: Women’s Urology

John Delancey, M.D.

Norman F. Miller Professor of Gynecology

University of Michigan

Expertise: Identifying Pelvic Floor Structure/Function Failure Mechanisms in Women

Carlos Estrada, M.D., M.B.A.

Associate Professor of Surgery

Harvard Medical School

Vice Chair of Urology

Boston Children’s Hospital

Expertise: Neurourology, Urodynamics, Tissue Engineering

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.

Program Director

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Expertise: Bioengineering; Technology Development

Jim Hokanson, Ph.D.

Research Scientist

Duke University

Expertise: Electrical Stimulation, Neurourology, Urgency Incontinence

Indira Mysorekar, Ph.D.

James P. Crane Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Pathology and Immunology; Chief, Division of Basic Research; Director, Center for Reproductive Health Sciences, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Expertise: Urothelial Cell Biology, Bladder Immunity, Urinary Tract Infections

Kris Penniston, Ph.D.

Senior Scientist

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Expertise: Urolithiasis, Nutrition Therapy

Lynn Stothers, M.D., MHSc

Professor of Urology

The University of British Columbia

Expertise: Neurourology and Reconstruction, Spinal Cord Injury, Technology Development

Victoria Spruance, Ph.D.

Program Director

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Expertise: Neuroscience

Registration Deadline

November 16, 2020