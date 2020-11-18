  1. Home
  Advancing Basic and Translational Research for Genitourinary Conditions: Female Urethral Function and Failure
Advancing Basic and Translational Research for Genitourinary Conditions: Female Urethral Function and Failure

Meeting Objectives

Enormous knowledge gaps exist in our understanding of the function and dysfunction of the lower urinary tract. To fill these gaps, we are pioneering a virtual workshop series composed of seven weekly sessions. These sessions will convene a multiperspective brain trust, including basic, translational, and clinical researchers at all stages of their careers; health professionals; patients; and industry representatives. Our topic is Female Urethral Function and Failure. Workshop participants will share knowledge, ask questions, and engage in real-time and asynchronous discussions regarding urethral function and failure. This iterative workshop series will generate a systems model that demonstrates what is known about the urethra’s role in continence and identifies knowledge gaps that impede progress toward better treatments. The generation of a systems model incorporating interdisciplinary perspectives will facilitate development of meaningful research questions that can lead to novel, impactful grant applications with the important goal of improving women’s health.

Planning Committee

Tamara Bavendam, M.D., M.S.
Senior Scientific Officer
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Expertise: Women’s Urology

John Delancey, M.D.
Norman F. Miller Professor of Gynecology
University of Michigan
Expertise: Identifying Pelvic Floor Structure/Function Failure Mechanisms in Women

Carlos Estrada, M.D., M.B.A.
Associate Professor of Surgery
Harvard Medical School
Vice Chair of Urology
Boston Children’s Hospital
Expertise: Neurourology, Urodynamics, Tissue Engineering

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
Program Director
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Expertise: Bioengineering; Technology Development

Jim Hokanson, Ph.D.
Research Scientist
Duke University
Expertise: Electrical Stimulation, Neurourology, Urgency Incontinence

Indira Mysorekar, Ph.D.
James P. Crane Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Pathology and Immunology; Chief, Division of Basic Research; Director, Center for Reproductive Health Sciences, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Expertise: Urothelial Cell Biology, Bladder Immunity, Urinary Tract Infections

Kris Penniston, Ph.D.
Senior Scientist
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Expertise: Urolithiasis, Nutrition Therapy

Lynn Stothers, M.D., MHSc
Professor of Urology
The University of British Columbia
Expertise: Neurourology and Reconstruction, Spinal Cord Injury, Technology Development

Victoria Spruance, Ph.D.
Program Director
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Expertise: Neuroscience

