Bioinformatic Exploration Hematology Cohort Data Webinar

Objectives

Unique discovery opportunities lie at the center of well-characterized cohorts. As patient donors make their gift in becoming part of a disease registry or cohort, the scientific community must ensure a return on their investment by uncovering new treatment targets associated with modifiable disease pathways. This workshop is aimed to develop new partnerships between data science investigators and investigators curating clinical cohorts. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss state of the art tools for identification of disease pathways, particularly in non-malignant hematologic diseases, and to identify the limitations inherent in existing tools. We expect the development of new tools for genotype-phenotype analyses and disease pathway prediction, especially in rare disease cohorts, will provide unique insights into a range of inherited and acquired underlying diseases including the hemoglobinopathies, porphyrias, hereditary iron disorders and bone marrow failure disorders.

Registration Deadline

September 20, 2020