The purpose of the CAIRIBU (Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology) meeting is to bring together the Directors of the NIDDK U54 OʼBrien Urology Centers and their research teams, the Directors and research teams of the P20 Developmental Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Directors for the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urologic Epidemiology (KEpi) Career Development Program and their scholars. This meeting will promote interactions between Centers and Programs, the development and sharing of research resources, and the advancement of students and early investigators in the field of benign urology research.

Abstracts

Submission Deadline

11:59 p.m. CDT on October 1, 2020.

Submitting Abstracts

Send via email (Word doc or PDF) to penn@urology.wisc.edu.

All authors named in the abstract must agree to its submission for presentation.

It is the responsibility of the submitting author to ensure the abstract is in perfect order, with no spelling or grammatical errors, because abstracts will not be corrected.

Submitted abstracts will be evaluated individually by peer reviewers based on these criteria: Context and interest. Question or hypothesis is stated clearly, key evidence leading to question or hypothesis is articulated clearly, and scientific/clinical significance is cited. Experimental design and data presentation. Experimental approach and methods are described clearly, and data are presented concisely and prioritized to include the most relevant findings. Evaluation and analysis of data. Results are described concisely, conclusions are noted clearly without over- or understatement, future work to alleviate any remaining questions is cited, and figures and/or tables (if used) are helpful to illustrate findings. Written communication. Title is informative, abstract is written well and presented in logical order without irrelevant information, and scientific nomenclature is used correctly.

Abstracts of works “in progress” are acceptable.

High-quality abstracts may be chosen for awards and, potentially, for oral presentations [guidelines for oral presentations—e.g., length, # of slides, format, etc.—will be available after the abstract submission deadline].

An author may submit up to three abstracts, but only one will be eligible for an oral presentation of any kind.

Formatting Requirements

Size. Abstract is limited to 2,330 characters, not including spaces. Character count includes body of abstract, tables, and graphics (i.e., NOT the title, authors’ names, or affiliations). Tables account for 225 characters per table. Graphics also account for 225 characters each. Title. The title should clearly define the topic and contain no abbreviations. Authors. List the primary author’s full name followed by other authors’ names. Spell out the names of all authors using full first name, middle initial, and last name. List each author’s affiliation, as shown in the example on the next page. Body of abstract. The abstract should be informative and detailed. Body must contain four separate paragraphs. Introduction and Objective, Methods, Results, and Conclusions. It is not acceptable to state that “results will be discussed”; specific outcomes are necessary for inclusion in abstracts that describe the studies still in progress. Major new findings should be articulated clearly. Abbreviations may be used but must be defined at first mention, with the abbreviation within parentheses. Graphs and/or tables may be used; character count is as stated in #1 above. Proprietary names of drugs are not allowed; use generic names.

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

THIS IS THE TITLE OF MY PRESENTATION

Author One,1 Author Two,1 Author Three,2 Author Four,3 Author Five1,3

1Affiliation, 2Affiliation, 3Affiliation

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: This is your introduction, which includes a sentence or two of background information, followed by the objective(s) of the study.

METHODS: Methods, materials, and subjects (if appropriate) are described in sufficient detail for readers to understand the techniques and statistical methods used.

RESULTS: Major results are summarized here, with statistical significance listed as appropriate. For completed studies, try to avoid a list of results “to be discussed.” For abstracts of work yet to be done, expected or anticipated results can be listed.

CONCLUSIONS: Here you can provide a few sentences describing the significance of the results, summarizing the results, only if needed, and the clinical or scientific relevance of your findings.