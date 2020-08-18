Event Details

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted the Pre receipt Webinar for COPE-AKI Research Consortium FOAs with the purpose of bringing together investigators in the AKI field who are interested in applying for these funding opportunities and answering their questions. The COPE-AKI FOAs will establish three to four Clinical Centers (CCs) (RFA-DK-20-011) to work collaboratively with a Scientific and Data Research Center (SDRC) (RFA-DK-20-012) in a consortium. The NIDDK is interested in improving clinical and patient-centered outcomes of survivors of AKI. The COPE-AKI Consortium will develop and test interventions that aim to reduce morbidity compared with the usual care in patients after hospitalization with stages 2 and 3 AKI. Approximately 55 participants attended the Pre-receipt Webinar via Zoom on August 18, 2020.

