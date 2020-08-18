Pre-receipt Webinar for COPE-AKI Research Consortium FOAs
Event Details
Objectives
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted the Pre receipt Webinar for COPE-AKI Research Consortium FOAs with the purpose of bringing together investigators in the AKI field who are interested in applying for these funding opportunities and answering their questions. The COPE-AKI FOAs will establish three to four Clinical Centers (CCs) (RFA-DK-20-011) to work collaboratively with a Scientific and Data Research Center (SDRC) (RFA-DK-20-012) in a consortium. The NIDDK is interested in improving clinical and patient-centered outcomes of survivors of AKI. The COPE-AKI Consortium will develop and test interventions that aim to reduce morbidity compared with the usual care in patients after hospitalization with stages 2 and 3 AKI. Approximately 55 participants attended the Pre-receipt Webinar via Zoom on August 18, 2020.
Video Recording
PowerPoint Presentation (PDF, 544.07 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 129.28 KB)
Event Logistics
Contacts
Program Contact
Ivonne Schulman, M.D.
Program Director
NIDDK
T: 301-435-3350