Preapplication Webinar for Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training—PAR-20-220

Background

On May 28, 2020, the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) issued the Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) PAR-20-220 “Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed).”

Per NOT-DK-20-023, NIDDK/KUH has designed and launched this new institutional training program in lieu of NIDDK/KUH participation in PA-20-142 (Parent T32).

In anticipation of questions from the community related to this new program, NIDDK/KUH will be hosting a preapplication webinar on June 16, 2020. Please submit questions in advance to dkkuhtraining@nih.gov by June 12, 2020.

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Objectives

NIDDK/KUH staff will provide programmatic information about the FOA and the application review process, as well as answer questions from prospective applicants. The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, although participation in the webinar is not required to submit an application to PAR-20-220. In order to attend the webinar, preregistration is required.

Prospective applicants are highly encouraged to submit their questions regarding the FOA in advance of the webinar to dkkuhtraining@nih.gov by June 12, 2020. Time permitting, participants also will be able to ask questions during the webinar.

After the webinar, an FAQ document will be added to this page. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

June 15, 2020