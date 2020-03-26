  1. Home
Strategies for the Prevention or Treatment of Acute Kidney Injury in COVID-19 Infection

Objectives

The purpose of this meeting was to create a forum to bring together investigators in the field interested in discussing drug development pathways and how to plan and execute meaningful clinical trials.

Video Recording
PowerPoint Presentation (PDF, 402.23 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 175.38 KB)

Program Contact
Ivonne Schulman, M.D.
Program Director
NIDDK
T: 301-435-3350

