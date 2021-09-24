Event Details

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

The 2021 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium by Zoom is co-sponsored by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

Agenda Coming soon

Abstracts

Submission Deadline

July 15, 2021

Submitting Abstracts

All conference attendees who submit abstracts will have an opportunity to orally present their research in a Zoom session. In addition, all abstracts will be electronically available to all participants, along with a roster of participants containing their contact information, which is intended to provide researchers with additional career development and networking opportunities.

Five abstracts will be chosen for a short “hot topic” (10-minute) oral presentation followed by a brief discussion. The remaining abstracts will be scheduled as one of five 5-minute oral presentations with brief discussion in as many 60-minute breakout sessions as necessary to accommodate all abstract submissions.

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Rachel Pisarski of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc., with “Mid-Atlantic Abstract” in the subject line. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Please make sure to read the formatting requirements below very carefully. It is extremely important that you follow these specifications.

Formatting Requirements

The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font. The abstract’s title should be Bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract). Use one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract and between paragraphs. The abstract file name should follow this format: primary author’s LastName_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker_Effects). Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (250 words or less) and use 1-inch margins. The use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place nonstandard or unusual abbreviations within parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except to begin sentences. Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results). Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.

Organize the body of the abstract as follows: