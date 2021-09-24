  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings and Workshops
  4. 2021 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium
View Meetings & Workshops
Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium web banner

2021 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

The 2021 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium by Zoom is co-sponsored by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

Meeting Objectives

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

Organizing Committee

Sam Cushman, Carol Haft, Marc Reitman, Artie Sherman, Ranganath Muniyappa, Connie Noguchi, Sushil Rane, Michael Krashes, Oksana Gavrilova, Aaron Cypess, Stephanie Chung, Barbara Linder, Will Wong (The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine), and Simeon Taylor (University of Maryland School of Medicine).

Registration Deadline

September 1, 2021

Event Logistics

Registration

Register by

Location

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Juan Quiel
NIDDK
T: 301-451-3389

Meeting Logistics
Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share