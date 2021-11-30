CAIRIBU 2021 Annual Meeting

Event Details

The purpose of the CAIRIBU meeting is to bring together the Directors of the NIDDK U54 O’Brien Urology Centers and their research teams, the Directors and research teams of the P20 Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Directors for the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urological Epidemiology (KEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Programs and their scholars. Collectively, these Centers and Programs are part of the CAIRIBU umbrella – Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology. This meeting will promote interactions between Centers and Programs and between CAIRIBU investigators and the broader benign urologic research community. Primary objectives include sharing research resources and advancing students and early investigators in their development as future leaders in the field of benign urology.

November 30, 2021