Cystic Fibrosis-Related Diabetes Scientific Workshop

Agenda
Cystic fibrosis (CF) results from the dysfunction of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulatory (CFTR) protein, which affects both bicarbonate and chloride transport. Although most commonly associated with lung disease, CF also is associated with diabetes. Cystic fibrosis–related diabetes (CFRD) now affects up to 50 percent of adult patients and is associated with significant increased mortality. The mechanisms by which CFTR dysfunction contributes to diabetes remain poorly defined.
The CFRD Scientific Workshop, sponsored by the CF Foundation and NIDDK, is an online webinar to be held June 23–25, 2021. Multiple aspects of CFRD will be discussed, such as the mechanisms of disease, including the sites of CFTR function and the interaction between the exocrine and endocrine pancreas. In addition, prevention and treatment of CFRD and the effect of CFTR modulator therapy on glucose and insulin will be discussed.
The workshop goals are to share basic and clinical research data that highlight our understanding of CFRD disease mechanisms and treatment and to identify key research questions and knowledge gaps that will inform research priorities and potentially help NIDDK and/or the CF Foundation frame future funding opportunities.
Registration Deadline
June 14, 2021
June 23, 2021
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.
- Welcome
Tom Eggerman
J. P. Clancy
Katherine Tuggle
SESSION 1: MECHANISMS OF DISEASE
Moderators: Andrea Kelly, Michael Rickels
- 10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Enteroinsular Axis in Cystic Fibrosis (CF)
Michael Rickels
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Incretins, Exocrine Pancreas
David D’Alessio
- 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
- Exocrine Pancreas Disease and Diabetes
Aliye Uc
- 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Islet Blood Supply and Inflammation in CF: Interleukin 1B Inhibition in Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)
Rebecca Hull
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Break
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Innervation for the CF Pancreas
Andy Norris
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
- Cystic Fibrosis–Related Diabetes (CFRD) Genetics (Non-coding Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms, Rare Variants, T2D)
Scott Blackman
- 12:25 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Sites of Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Function in Pancreas
Al Powers
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.
- Role of Insulin Resistance (CF Post-CFTR Modulators)
Remi Rabasa-Lhoret
- 1:05 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- General Discussion with Summary Knowledge Gaps
- 1:35 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- CFRD from a Parent’s/Patient’s Perspective
Meagan Van Engen and Sharon Cray
June 24, 2021
SESSION 2: PREVENTION AND TREATMENT, PART 1
Moderator: Melissa Putman
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Glycemic Abnormalities in Young Children
Katie Larson Ode
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Pancreatic Progenitors and Disease Remodeling
Lori Sussel
- 10:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Developmental Aspects of CFRD: How Early Are CFTR Modulators Needed?
John Engelhardt
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- CFTR Modulators and the Exocrine Pancreas and Bile Acids
Ginanne Stallings
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Break
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
- CFTR Modulators: Impact upon Glucose and Insulin Secretion
Andi Kelly
- 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Nutritional Impact upon Glycemia and Insulin Secretion (SEARCH Also)
Jessica Alvarez
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:35 p.m.
- Anabolic Effects of Insulin, Needed before Diabetes?
Antoinette Moran
- 12:35 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
- Defining Glycemic Targets in CFRD Management
Christine Chan
- 12:55 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Artificial Pancreas Technology for CFRD
Melissa Putman
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- General Discussion with Summary of Knowledge Gaps
June 25, 2021
SESSION 3: PREVENTION AND TREATMENT, PART 2
Moderator: Andy Norris
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Preventing CFRD from Impacting CF Health (Redox State/Inflammation)
Arlene Stecenko
- 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Microvascular Complications in Type 1 Diabetes: How Do These Apply to CF?
Dana Dabelea
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Clinical Future of CFRD: 10-Year View
Andrea Kelly
Andy Norris
Melissa Putman
SESSION 4: WRAP UP
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Panel Discussion of Knowledge Gaps
- 10:50 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Closing Remarks
- 11:00 a.m.
- Adjournment