Cystic Fibrosis-Related Diabetes Scientific Workshop

Cystic fibrosis (CF) results from the dysfunction of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulatory (CFTR) protein, which affects both bicarbonate and chloride transport. Although most commonly associated with lung disease, CF also is associated with diabetes. Cystic fibrosis–related diabetes (CFRD) now affects up to 50 percent of adult patients and is associated with significant increased mortality. The mechanisms by which CFTR dysfunction contributes to diabetes remain poorly defined.

The CFRD Scientific Workshop, sponsored by the CF Foundation and NIDDK, is an online webinar to be held June 23–25, 2021. Multiple aspects of CFRD will be discussed, such as the mechanisms of disease, including the sites of CFTR function and the interaction between the exocrine and endocrine pancreas. In addition, prevention and treatment of CFRD and the effect of CFTR modulator therapy on glucose and insulin will be discussed.

The workshop goals are to share basic and clinical research data that highlight our understanding of CFRD disease mechanisms and treatment and to identify key research questions and knowledge gaps that will inform research priorities and potentially help NIDDK and/or the CF Foundation frame future funding opportunities.

Registration Deadline

June 14, 2021