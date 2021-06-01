Home Dialysis Workshop

Event Details
Agenda
Abstracts
Event Details
Meeting Objectives
Although maintenance dialysis started as a home-based therapy in the US in the 1970’s, it rapidly transitioned to a therapy delivered at dialysis centers that were concentrated on hemodialysis (HD). Over time, this led to a decrease in home-based therapy, which is overwhelmingly comprised of peritoneal dialysis (PD). Despite expanded use of home HD over the last decade, it only comprises a fraction of home dialysis. Patient choice is impacted, as the options for home-based dialysis are limited and have many more requirements than in-center based dialysis.
The NIDDK aims to identify research gaps and opportunities to advance the field of expanding choice and availability of home dialysis therapies by identifying current obstacles and potential avenues in which research may lead to solutions.
Planning Committee
From the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK):
Kevin Abbott, M.D., Program Officer
Susan Mendley, M.D., Program Officer
Ivonne Schulman, M.D., Program Officer
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D., Program Officer
Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H., Associate Director, National Kidney and Urologic Science Translation, Program Officer
Shannon Givens-Bradley, M.P.H., Clinical Trials Specialist
From outside NIDDK:
Michael Rocco, M.D., Wake Forest School of Medicine
Guofen Yan, M.D., University of Virginia
Christopher Chan, M.D., University of Ontario
Eric Wallace, M.D., University of Alabama
Joshua Zaritsky, M.D., Nemours Hospital
Brigitte Schiller, M.D., Satellite Healthcare
Janice Lea, M.D., Emory University
Diana Clynes, Executive Director, American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)
Erin Kahle, M.P.A., Director of Stakeholder Operations, AAKP
Registration Deadline
June 1, 2021
Agenda
June 2, 2021
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.
- Welcome from NIDDK
- 10:10 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
- Overview of the Workshop
- 10:25 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
- Patient Panel
Leigh Ann Williams
Mihi Wickramasinghe
Dana Clay
TBD
- 10:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Questions
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Overview of the Current Process for Home Dialysis: Evaluation, Counseling, and Implementation
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Questions
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- CMS: What are Gaps, and What has Been Learned From TEP’s?
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Questions
- 11:40 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Education and Training: Patients and Caregivers
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Education and Training: Clinicians
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Questions
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Social Determinants of Health
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Break
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Concurrent Breakout Sessions
Maintaining Patient Engagement in Home Dialysis
Impact of Social Determinants of Health on Home Dialysis Utilization and Success
Technological Approaches to Improving Home Dialysis
Optimizing Education and Training of Patients, Caregivers, and Clinicians
- 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Break
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Breakout Groups Report Back
- 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Questions
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Summary of Day 1, Charge for Day 2
June 3, 2021
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Poster Session
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
- Recap and Charge
- 11:05 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Return to Framework of Discussion, Process Map (maintenance, avoid failure)
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.
- What Can We Learn From the Canadian Experience?
- 11:25 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- What Can We Learn From the Pediatric Experience? (contraindications to PD, more research)
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Discussion
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- How can Novel Technologies Help Patients and Providers?
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Discussion
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
- Challenges in Designing Home Dialysis Research Studies
- 12:25 p.m. – 12:35 p.m.
- Discussion
- 12:35 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
- Break
- 12:50 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- Concurrent Breakout Sessions
Focusing on Patient Safety in Home Dialysis – Policy Implications, Inpatient Readiness, Outpatient Availability
Designing Home Dialysis Research Studies
Advancing Technologies to Meet Patient and Provider Needs
- 1:35 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Breakout Groups Report Back
- 2:40 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.
- Conclusion—Closing and Future Directions
- 2:55 p.m.
- Adjournment
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
May 1, 2021
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to John Hare of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. with “NIDDK Home Dialysis Abstract” in the subject line. Please use two pages for each abstract and submit the entirety as one MS Word document. We will provide poster numbers for each abstract author directly on the Word document.
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be an MS Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, using a font no smaller than 10 points (12 cpi). Please use a common font, such as Helvetica, Times New Roman, or Arial.
- The abstract’s title should be typed in CAPITAL LETTERS and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).
- The title should be followed (in standard capitalization, not all caps) by the author’s first and last names, degree (if applicable), and affiliation (if applicable), as well as city, state, and country. If there is more than one author, underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Do not insert blank lines between the title and the body of the abstract or between paragraphs.
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length.
- Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Unmet Need/Potential Clinical Impact-how will clinical management be changed/improved? (3-4 sentence description)
- Study Design: (e.g., observational cohort study, randomized clinical trial, etc.)
- Clinical Question (with first suggested topic of unmet need/potential clinical impact)
- Hypothesis(es)
- Eligibility/exclusion criteria/population (Target population)
- Outcome measures (primary and secondary)
- Duration
- Is there preliminary evidence to support your proposed study? (several sentences, with several citations)
- Sample Size consideration (semi-quantitative, small <500, medium 500-1,000 or large >1,000 participants; alternative number of hemodialysis units)
- If a randomized clinical trial (unit of randomization, individual patients, hemodialysis units, etc.)
- Unknowns: (what do we need to know before we undertaken the proposed the study?)
Acceptance Notification
Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for poster presentation by May 18, 2021.
Poster should be created as a standard PowerPoint slide.
All presenters must register in advance for the conference.