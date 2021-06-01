  1. Home
Home Dialysis Workshop

Meeting Objectives

Although maintenance dialysis started as a home-based therapy in the US in the 1970’s, it rapidly transitioned to a therapy delivered at dialysis centers that were concentrated on hemodialysis (HD). Over time, this led to a decrease in home-based therapy, which is overwhelmingly comprised of peritoneal dialysis (PD). Despite expanded use of home HD over the last decade, it only comprises a fraction of home dialysis. Patient choice is impacted, as the options for home-based dialysis are limited and have many more requirements than in-center based dialysis.

The NIDDK aims to identify research gaps and opportunities to advance the field of expanding choice and availability of home dialysis therapies by identifying current obstacles and potential avenues in which research may lead to solutions.

Planning Committee

From the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK):
Kevin Abbott, M.D., Program Officer
Susan Mendley, M.D., Program Officer
Ivonne Schulman, M.D., Program Officer
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D., Program Officer
Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H., Associate Director, National Kidney and Urologic Science Translation, Program Officer
Shannon Givens-Bradley, M.P.H., Clinical Trials Specialist

From outside NIDDK:
Michael Rocco, M.D., Wake Forest School of Medicine
Guofen Yan, M.D., University of Virginia
Christopher Chan, M.D., University of Ontario
Eric Wallace, M.D., University of Alabama
Joshua Zaritsky, M.D., Nemours Hospital
Brigitte Schiller, M.D., Satellite Healthcare
Janice Lea, M.D., Emory University
Diana Clynes, Executive Director, American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)
Erin Kahle, M.P.A., Director of Stakeholder Operations, AAKP

Registration Deadline

June 1, 2021

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-7714

Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

