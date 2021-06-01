Home Dialysis Workshop

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

Although maintenance dialysis started as a home-based therapy in the US in the 1970’s, it rapidly transitioned to a therapy delivered at dialysis centers that were concentrated on hemodialysis (HD). Over time, this led to a decrease in home-based therapy, which is overwhelmingly comprised of peritoneal dialysis (PD). Despite expanded use of home HD over the last decade, it only comprises a fraction of home dialysis. Patient choice is impacted, as the options for home-based dialysis are limited and have many more requirements than in-center based dialysis.

The NIDDK aims to identify research gaps and opportunities to advance the field of expanding choice and availability of home dialysis therapies by identifying current obstacles and potential avenues in which research may lead to solutions.

Planning Committee

From the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK):

Kevin Abbott, M.D., Program Officer

Susan Mendley, M.D., Program Officer

Ivonne Schulman, M.D., Program Officer

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D., Program Officer

Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H., Associate Director, National Kidney and Urologic Science Translation, Program Officer

Shannon Givens-Bradley, M.P.H., Clinical Trials Specialist

From outside NIDDK:

Michael Rocco, M.D., Wake Forest School of Medicine

Guofen Yan, M.D., University of Virginia

Christopher Chan, M.D., University of Ontario

Eric Wallace, M.D., University of Alabama

Joshua Zaritsky, M.D., Nemours Hospital

Brigitte Schiller, M.D., Satellite Healthcare

Janice Lea, M.D., Emory University

Diana Clynes, Executive Director, American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)

Erin Kahle, M.P.A., Director of Stakeholder Operations, AAKP

Registration Deadline

June 1, 2021