Impaired Hypoglycemia Awareness in T1DM

Event Details

Invitation to Participate

This meeting is open to the public.

Background

Hypoglycemia remains a limiting factor in the optimal treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Repeated episodes of hypoglycemia result in impaired awareness of subsequent hypoglycemic events, inducing a vicious feed-forward cycle and increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality. New technologies—including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and artificial pancreas devices—alert patients to declining levels of blood glucose, raising hopes that they can reduce time spent in the hypoglycemic range and improve patient awareness of their hypoglycemic state. However, some data suggest that impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH) persists even with CGM usage. Because individuals with IAH often are excluded from clinical trials in which technologies are tested, our understanding of the factors that contribute to the development of IAH and restoration of awareness of hypoglycemia remains limited. Furthermore, animal and healthy human models that were used to investigate the mechanisms associated with IAH may not accurately reflect the human pathophysiology. The purpose of this meeting is to address the obstacles and barriers that have hindered the progress in this clinically important area.

Objectives

  • Identify obstacles that have hindered progress in the prevention and treatment of IAH in T1D.
  • Discuss the limitations of models of IAH and how they can be improved.
  • Discuss identification, measurement, and treatment of IAH in patients with T1D.
  • Discuss research gaps that, if addressed, could move the field forward to improved prevention and treatment of IAH.
  • Foster interactions between clinical and basic scientists with expertise in T1D, metabolism, and neuroscience.

Organizing Committee

External Members

Elizabeth Seaquist, M.D.
Professor of Medicine
University of Minnesota

Simon Heller, M.B., B.Chir., D.M., FRCP
Professor of Clinical Diabetes
University of Sheffield

Internal Members

Karen Teff, Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK

Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK

Henry Burch, M.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK

Registration Deadline

October 1, 2021

Abstract Deadline

August 20, 2021

Event Logistics

Registration

Location

Webinar

The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Karen Teff
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8803

Meeting Logistics
Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

