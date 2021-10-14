Impaired Hypoglycemia Awareness in T1DM

Event Details

Karen Teff, Ph.D. Program Director Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D. Program Director Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D., Ph.D. Program Director Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK Henry Burch, M.D. Program Director Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK

Hypoglycemia remains a limiting factor in the optimal treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Repeated episodes of hypoglycemia result in impaired awareness of subsequent hypoglycemic events, inducing a vicious feed-forward cycle and increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality. New technologies—including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and artificial pancreas devices—alert patients to declining levels of blood glucose, raising hopes that they can reduce time spent in the hypoglycemic range and improve patient awareness of their hypoglycemic state. However, some data suggest that impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH) persists even with CGM usage. Because individuals with IAH often are excluded from clinical trials in which technologies are tested, our understanding of the factors that contribute to the development of IAH and restoration of awareness of hypoglycemia remains limited. Furthermore, animal and healthy human models that were used to investigate the mechanisms associated with IAH may not accurately reflect the human pathophysiology. The purpose of this meeting is to address the obstacles and barriers that have hindered the progress in this clinically important area.

Abstract Submission Guidelines

To encourage attendance of next-generation researchers, lightning talks of 5 minutes each will be held during the first day of the meeting. Each talk may not include more than 5 slides.

Eligibility for lightening talk presentations includes those scientists who have received their first R01 award or a career development award or are post-doctoral or graduate students working in the area of impaired awareness of hypoglycemia, the topic of the meeting.

A 1-page abstract for the lightning talk along with a cover letter describing the applicant’s scientific background and stage of scientific training as well as a brief justification explaining why the applicant thinks the focus of the presentation would be relevant and contribute to the emphasis of the meeting are required. The cover letter should not be more than 1 page.

It is anticipated that up to 12 abstracts will be accepted for lightning talks.

Submission Deadline

August 20, 2021

Submitting Abstracts

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Rachel Pisarski of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 1 page (including name and affiliation). Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be an MS Word document typed single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font. The abstract’s title should be Bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. On the line after the title, list the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon; and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract). Use one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract and between paragraphs. The abstract file name should follow this format: Last Name of primary author_First Word of Title (e.g., Zucker_Effects).

Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length and use 1-inch margins.

Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., BMI), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place any special or unusual abbreviations in parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers except to begin sentences. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.

Acceptance Notification

Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a lightning talk by TBD.