Impaired Hypoglycemia Awareness in T1DM
RegistrationRegister Now
Event Details
Invitation to Participate
This meeting is open to the public.
Background
Hypoglycemia remains a limiting factor in the optimal treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Repeated episodes of hypoglycemia result in impaired awareness of subsequent hypoglycemic events, inducing a vicious feed-forward cycle and increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality. New technologies—including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and artificial pancreas devices—alert patients to declining levels of blood glucose, raising hopes that they can reduce time spent in the hypoglycemic range and improve patient awareness of their hypoglycemic state. However, some data suggest that impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH) persists even with CGM usage. Because individuals with IAH often are excluded from clinical trials in which technologies are tested, our understanding of the factors that contribute to the development of IAH and restoration of awareness of hypoglycemia remains limited. Furthermore, animal and healthy human models that were used to investigate the mechanisms associated with IAH may not accurately reflect the human pathophysiology. The purpose of this meeting is to address the obstacles and barriers that have hindered the progress in this clinically important area.
Objectives
- Identify obstacles that have hindered progress in the prevention and treatment of IAH in T1D.
- Discuss the limitations of models of IAH and how they can be improved.
- Discuss identification, measurement, and treatment of IAH in patients with T1D.
- Discuss research gaps that, if addressed, could move the field forward to improved prevention and treatment of IAH.
- Foster interactions between clinical and basic scientists with expertise in T1D, metabolism, and neuroscience.
Organizing Committee
External Members
Elizabeth Seaquist, M.D.
Professor of Medicine
University of Minnesota
Simon Heller, M.B., B.Chir., D.M., FRCP
Professor of Clinical Diabetes
University of Sheffield
Internal Members
Karen Teff, Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Henry Burch, M.D.
Program Director
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Registration Deadline
October 1, 2021
Abstract Deadline
August 20, 2021
Event Logistics
RegistrationRegister Now
Location
Webinar
The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.
Contacts
Program Contact
Karen Teff
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8803
Meeting Logistics
Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990