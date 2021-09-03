U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Obesity and COVID-19 - Obesity Research Task Force Symposium

Since early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every aspect of life for both adults and children. Obesity increases the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may interfere with immune response to vaccination. COVID-19 also may affect health behaviors and increase the risk of diabetes. This NIH Obesity Research Task Force Symposium will discuss the many ways in which COVID-19 may affect adults and children with and at risk for obesity disproportionately.

September 1, 2021

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.

Susan Yanovski, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8882

Britny Bock, M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-827-6973

John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

