Obesity and COVID-19 - Obesity Research Task Force Symposium

Since early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every aspect of life for both adults and children. Obesity increases the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may interfere with immune response to vaccination. COVID-19 also may affect health behaviors and increase the risk of diabetes. This NIH Obesity Research Task Force Symposium will discuss the many ways in which COVID-19 may affect adults and children with and at risk for obesity disproportionately.

September 1, 2021