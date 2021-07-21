Pancreatic Pain: Knowledge Gaps and Research Opportunities in Children and Adults

Event Details

Pain is the most common symptom in patients with benign or malignant diseases of the pancreas, and frequently the most challenging for physicians to treat. Severe pain is often refractory to treatment and chronic pain is frequently disabling for adults and children with pancreatitis. Although a common manifestation of pancreatic disease, pain is an unreliable indicator of the extent of pancreatic damage and is difficult to fully understand or assess.

The purpose of this workshop is to explore recent developments in understanding the origin and mechanisms of pain in pancreatic disease, the relationship of visceral neural pathways and central pain centers, the role of behavioral factors and disorders on the perception of pain, and differences in pain perception and processes in children compared to adults. In addition the role of genetic risk factors for pain, and the mechanisms and role of placebos in pain treatment will be discussed. Methods of pain assessment including quantitative sensory testing will be examined, as well the process of central sensitization of pain. Finally, newer approaches to pain management including cognitive behavioral therapy, nerve stimulation, experimental (non-opioid) drugs, and cannabinoid compounds will be covered.

July 20, 2021