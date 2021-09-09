RFA-DK-21-019
Background
NIDDK is excited to announce a new funding opportunity
- National Program for the Career Development Of Physician Scientists in Diabetes Research (Diabetes - Docs) (K12 - Clinical Trial Optional) (RFA-DK-21-019).
Potential applicant are encouraged to join one of the webinars to learn more, and to have their questions answered.
Questions and Answers Session
You will be able to ask questions of NIDDK program staff. After the webinars the questions and the answers will be gathered and posted to the event details page.
Can’t Attend or Have Additional Questions?
If you cannot make either session, or you have additional questions, you are encouraged to contact Lisa Spain, Ph.D., Program Director, to discuss the opportunity.
Webinar Dates
September 9, 2021
4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
September 21, 2021
11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
To receive the zoom link, email Lisa Spain, Ph.D., subject line “K12 Webinar.”
Contacts
Program Contact
Lisa M Spain, Ph.D
NIDDK
T: 301-451-9871