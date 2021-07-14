Technologies to Optimize Kidneys for Transplant

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

The number of donor kidneys available for people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is currently insufficient. This workshop will focus on the scientific and technical barriers to enhanced evaluation, preservation, repair, and optimization of donor kidneys to improve organ utilization. The workshop will bring together experts from a wide range of disciplines to identify challenges and opportunities, stimulate multidisciplinary collaboration, and accelerate research.

This kick-off virtual event will be held to stimulate interest in and prioritize topics for a face-to-face conference that will be scheduled when feasible.

Organizers

Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.; Kelvin Brockbank, Ph.D.; Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.; Chris Ketchum, Ph.D.; Sandy Martin, Ph.D.; Diane McKay, M.D.; Anna Sadusky, Ph.D.; Ivonne Schulman, M.D.; Gregory Tietjen, Ph.D.; Mehmet Toner, Ph.D.

Registration Deadline

July 13, 2021