Technologies to Optimize Kidneys for Transplant
Event Details
The number of donor kidneys available for people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is currently insufficient. This workshop will focus on the scientific and technical barriers to enhanced evaluation, preservation, repair, and optimization of donor kidneys to improve organ utilization. The workshop will bring together experts from a wide range of disciplines to identify challenges and opportunities, stimulate multidisciplinary collaboration, and accelerate research.
This kick-off virtual event will be held to stimulate interest in and prioritize topics for a face-to-face conference that will be scheduled when feasible.
Organizers
Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.; Kelvin Brockbank, Ph.D.; Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.; Chris Ketchum, Ph.D.; Sandy Martin, Ph.D.; Diane McKay, M.D.; Anna Sadusky, Ph.D.; Ivonne Schulman, M.D.; Gregory Tietjen, Ph.D.; Mehmet Toner, Ph.D.
Registration Deadline
July 13, 2021
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Webinar link will be sent via email prior to the event.
Contacts
Program Contact
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-569-0395
Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990