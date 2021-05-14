NIDDK Workshop on T1D Disease Modifying Therapy and Prevention

Event Details

Background

In recent years, substantial advances have been made in identifying individuals at risk for the development of type 1 diabetes and in altering the course of the disease before and after clinical type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Specifically, seven immune therapies have been shown to alter the disease course after clinical diagnosis, and one therapy actually slowed disease progression prior to clinical diagnosis. In addition, people destined to develop type 1 diabetes now can be identified reliably, and close follow-up of at-risk individuals has been shown to reduce the incidence of diabetic ketoacidosis among those who do progress to diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), has made many of these successes possible.

TrialNet’s achievements and capabilities highlight the promise of both immune therapy and prevention in type 1 diabetes and suggest that the field is poised to translate these findings into clinical practice. The NIDDK and TrialNet consider this to be an opportune time for a new framework for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to advance the field.

Meeting Objectives

The NIDDK is bringing TrialNet leadership together with representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, research-funding advocacy groups and nonprofits, and health care systems to discuss bringing disease-modifying and prevention therapies to clinical use. The overarching aim of this collaboration is to clarify specific challenges along the path to clinical translation, including identification of individuals at risk, trial conduct and facilitation of the pathway for clinical approvals, and implementation. Initial discussions will focus on understanding different perspectives, clarifying areas of interest for such collaborative efforts, and identifying champions or small groups to continue to develop specific activities and timelines. These initial efforts hopefully will result in an agenda by which energies can be combined to develop a comprehensive strategy to bring research results to the bedside and make diabetes prevention part of good clinical practice.

This workshop will be held in two sessions: Session 1 on May 14, 2021, and Session 2 on May 21, 2021. Each session will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT. Session 1 will focus on identification of at-risk individuals, and Session 2 will emphasize disease-modifying therapies.

This workshop is open to the public, but active participation in discussion during the meetings will be limited to a small group of invited individuals. A meeting summary will be released shortly after the meeting is held.

Registration Deadline

May 05, 2021