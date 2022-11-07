14th Annual Isotope Tracers Course in Metabolic Research: Principles and Practice of Kinetic Analysis

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Travel

Event Details

Background

This is the 14th annual offering of a course that provides basic introductory and comprehensive information on performing metabolic studies using tracers labeled with radioactive or stable isotopes, in humans, animals and cell. The course is designed for beginners as well as those with experience who wish to expand their capabilities to more sophisticated problems. The faculty has expertise in a wide variety of applications and methodologies.

Meeting Objectives

Techniques will be presented for investigating whole body metabolism, for metabolite balance across organs, intracellular flux rates and pathway regulation.

Basic aspects of modeling will be considered, as well as specific applications in the study of carbohydrate, fat, protein metabolism and energy balance.

Theoretical and practical matters related to sample analysis by mass spectrometry and NMR will be discussed, including detailed numerical examples of calculations involved in determining isotopic enrichment and basic kinetic parameters.

Advanced lectures will discuss in more detail the use of positional and mass isotopomer analysis for intracellular flux rates and various aspects of protein and amino acid metabolism. Applications in humans and animal models (particularly mouse) will be considered.

Course material will be presented in organized lectures and informal workshops. Problem sets and discussion questions will highlight each lecture. Lecture notes and problem sets will be available to registrants to be downloaded from the course website. In addition to organized sessions, attendees are encouraged to present their own projects and will have ample opportunities for personal interaction with faculty members to discuss issues of particular interest to them in depth.

Scholarships for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows to cover registration fees are available.

Course Co-Directors: Owen P. McGuinness, Ph.D., Elizabeth J. Parks, Ph.D.

Sponsored by: Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Centers (MMPC) and NIDDK (R25 DK111362)

Registration Deadline

October 14, 2022