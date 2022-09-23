U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
2022 Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium Web Banner

2022 Annual Mid Atlantic Diabetes Obesity Research Symposium

Registration

Register by
Event Details

Background

The 2022 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-sponsored by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

Meeting Objectives

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

Organizing Committee

Rebecca Brown, Aaron Cypess, Carol Haft, Marc Reitman, Patrick Seale (Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania), Simeon Taylor (University of Maryland School of Medicine), and Will Wong (The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine).

Registration Deadline

September 16, 2022

Abstract Deadline

August 1, 2022

Registration

Location

Lister Hill Auditorium
Building 38A
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda, MD 20892

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Juan Quiel
NIDDK
T: 301-451-3389

Meeting Logistics
Danielle Johnikin
The Scientific Consulting Group Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

