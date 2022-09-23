2022 Annual Mid Atlantic Diabetes Obesity Research Symposium

Event Details

Event Details Background The 2022 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-sponsored by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine. Meeting Objectives The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level. Organizing Committee Rebecca Brown, Aaron Cypess, Carol Haft, Marc Reitman, Patrick Seale (Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania), Simeon Taylor (University of Maryland School of Medicine), and Will Wong (The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine). Registration Deadline September 16, 2022 Abstract Deadline August 1, 2022

