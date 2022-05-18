U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Beta Cell Replacement Therapies Workshop

Event Details

Background

The purpose of this workshop is to bring the academic, industry, and regulatory communities together to discuss issues relevant to the replacement of highly functional islet cell sources, other than purified human pancreatic islets manufactured from deceased donor pancreases, to treat type 1 diabetes and other insulin-deficient forms of diabetes. The workshop will highlight remaining translational gaps and ways to accelerate bringing cell-based therapies to patients.

Objectives

  • How do we show some human proof of concept for beta-cell replacement that does not require broad, long-term systemic immunosuppression with a renewable cell source?
  • What are the gaps, and what do we need to understand? What are we learning?
  • How do we move from first-generation to next-generation products? How do we accelerate translation?

Registration Deadline

May 10, 2022

Event Logistics

Location

Natcher Conference Center
Bethesda, MD 20894
T: +1-(301) 402-0911

Contacts

Program Contact
Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-4724

Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

