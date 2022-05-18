Beta Cell Replacement Therapies Workshop
Background
The purpose of this workshop is to bring the academic, industry, and regulatory communities together to discuss issues relevant to the replacement of highly functional islet cell sources, other than purified human pancreatic islets manufactured from deceased donor pancreases, to treat type 1 diabetes and other insulin-deficient forms of diabetes. The workshop will highlight remaining translational gaps and ways to accelerate bringing cell-based therapies to patients.
Objectives
- How do we show some human proof of concept for beta-cell replacement that does not require broad, long-term systemic immunosuppression with a renewable cell source?
- What are the gaps, and what do we need to understand? What are we learning?
- How do we move from first-generation to next-generation products? How do we accelerate translation?
Registration Deadline
May 10, 2022
Event Logistics
Location
Natcher Conference Center
Bethesda, MD 20894
T: +1-(301) 402-0911
Contacts
Program Contact
Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-4724
Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990