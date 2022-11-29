CAIRIBU 2022 Annual Meeting

Event Details
Event Details
Meeting Objectives
The purpose of the annual CAIRIBU meeting is to bring together the Directors and research teams of the NIDDK U54 O’Brien Urology Centers, the P20 Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urological Epidemiology (KEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Programs. Collectively, these Centers and Programs are part of the CAIRIBU umbrella – Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology. The annual meeting allows for the exchange of scientific knowledge about advances in benign genitourinary research and provides a platform for building interactions between CAIRIBU Centers and Programs and between CAIRIBU investigators and the broader benign urologic research community. Primary objectives of the meeting include sharing research resources and advancing students and early investigators in their development as future leaders in the field of benign urology. Interactive poster sessions during the meeting will feature the work of trainees and early-stage investigators whose abstracts are selected for presentation.
Registration Deadline
November 29, 2022
Abstract Deadline
October 19, 2022
Agenda
November 30, 2022
- 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Pre-meeting for Trainees and Early-stage Investigators
Includes interactive skill- and career-building activities and content.
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- CAIRIBU Meeting Registration
Check in to receive the meeting materials.
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Welcome and Meeting Overview
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Keynote Lecture (Speaker to be announced)
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Scientific Session 1
Scientific presentations by CAIRIBU investigators and trainees
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- CAIRIBU Networking Session
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Poster Session 1 and Reception
- 7:00 p.m.
- Social Networking Dinner
December 1, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Breakfast
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- CAIRIBU Announcements and Updates
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Scientific Session 2
Scientific presentations by CAIRIBU investigators and trainees
- 10:45 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
- Break
- 10:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Scientific Session 3
Scientific presentations by CAIRIBU investigators and trainees
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Keynote Lecture (Speaker to be announced)
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Break
- 2:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Scientific Session 4
Scientific presentations by CAIRIBU investigators and trainees
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Break
- 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
- Workshops (To Be Determined)
- Free networking and collaboration time
- 5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Poster Session 2 and Reception
- 7:00 p.m.
- Social Networking Dinner
December 2, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Breakfast
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- CAIRIBU Announcements
- 8:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Scientific Sessions 5
Scientific presentations by CAIRIBU investigators and trainees
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Poster Session 3
Takes place during the morning coffee break with snacks provided
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Take-home Messages
Presentations by CAIRIBU K–12 scholars and early-stage investigators
- 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Announcements from NIH/NIDDK Program Officers
- CAIRIBU Closing Remarks and Plans for Future Collaborative Work
- 1:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
North Bethesda Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
701 Marinelli Road
Rockville, MD 20852
Phone: (301) 822-9200
Reserve a room
Government Room Rate
A block of rooms for participants has been reserved at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Bethesda, MD. The group rate is the prevailing government rate of $188.00 per night for single occupancy, plus tax until Tuesday, November 8, 2022, or until full. Room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space and rate available basis.
Reservation Dates
Book your hotel stay for the following dates
- Arrival- Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Departure- Thursday, December 1, 2022
Check-In
Check in time begins at 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
October 19, 2022
Submitting Abstracts
For information on how to submit an abstract, please check back here on August 1, 2022. Abstracts will be accepted beginning August 1, 2022 and will be due October 19, 2022. Additional questions concerning abstract submission can be sent to Dr. Kristina Penniston at CAIRIBU@urology.wisc.edu.
Event Logistics
Location
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
5701 Marinelli Road
North Bethesda,
MD
20852
T:
+1-301-822-9200
Map It