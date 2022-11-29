CAIRIBU 2022 Annual Meeting

Event Details

The purpose of the annual CAIRIBU meeting is to bring together the Directors and research teams of the NIDDK U54 O’Brien Urology Centers, the P20 Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urological Epidemiology (KEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Programs. Collectively, these Centers and Programs are part of the CAIRIBU umbrella – Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology. The annual meeting allows for the exchange of scientific knowledge about advances in benign genitourinary research and provides a platform for building interactions between CAIRIBU Centers and Programs and between CAIRIBU investigators and the broader benign urologic research community. Primary objectives of the meeting include sharing research resources and advancing students and early investigators in their development as future leaders in the field of benign urology. Interactive poster sessions during the meeting will feature the work of trainees and early-stage investigators whose abstracts are selected for presentation.

