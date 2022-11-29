U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. CAIRIBU 2022 Annual Meeting
View Meetings & Workshops
CAIRIBU 2022 Annual Meeting web banner

CAIRIBU 2022 Annual Meeting

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

The purpose of the annual CAIRIBU meeting is to bring together the Directors and research teams of the NIDDK U54 O’Brien Urology Centers, the P20 Exploratory Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urological Epidemiology (KEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Programs. Collectively, these Centers and Programs are part of the CAIRIBU umbrella – Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology. The annual meeting allows for the exchange of scientific knowledge about advances in benign genitourinary research and provides a platform for building interactions between CAIRIBU Centers and Programs and between CAIRIBU investigators and the broader benign urologic research community. Primary objectives of the meeting include sharing research resources and advancing students and early investigators in their development as future leaders in the field of benign urology. Interactive poster sessions during the meeting will feature the work of trainees and early-stage investigators whose abstracts are selected for presentation.

Registration Deadline

November 29, 2022

Abstract Deadline

October 19, 2022

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
5701 Marinelli Road
North Bethesda, MD 20852
T: +1-301-822-9200

Map It

Contacts

Program Contact
Kristina Penniston, Ph.D.
PI of the NIDDK-CAIRIBU Interactions Core
T: 608-265-9797

Julie Barthold, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-9655

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest