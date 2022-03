Clinical Trials in Pancreatitis

Event Details

Background

Recurrent acute and chronic pancreatitis are characterized by pain, disability, and late-stage complications. No U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved drugs currently exist to treat these diseases, but interest in developing therapeutic strategies and clinical trial guidelines has increased, both among the investigative community and in the FDA. This 1-day workshop will feature discussions to help attendees understand the principles and requirements of clinical trials for treatment approaches for these diseases.

Meeting Objectives

Identify gaps and recommendations

Use workshop recommendations to inform possible future funding initiatives by NIDDK

Publish a conference summary

Organizing Committee

Co-chairs

Philip Hart, The Ohio State University

Tonya Palermo, University of Washington

Federal

Dana Andersen, NIDDK

Jose Serrano, NIDDK

Aynur Unalp-Arida, NIDDK

Erica Lyons, FDA

Non-Federal

Vernon Chinchilli, The Pennsylvania State University

Zobeida Cruz-Monserrate, The Ohio State University

Evan Fogel, Indiana University

Chris Forsmark, University of Florida

Linda Martin, Mission: Cure

Søren Olesen, Aalborg University

Stephen Pandol, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Emily Petito, University of California, San Francisco

Anna Phillips, University of Pittsburgh

Hanno Steen, Harvard University

Temel Tirkes, Indiana University

David Whitcomb, University of Pittsburgh

Ying Yuan, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Registration Deadline

June 30, 2022