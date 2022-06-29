Integrated Physiology of the Exocrine and Endocrine Compartments in Pancreatic Diseases Workshop

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details Meeting Objectives The goal of this 1.5-day workshop will be to gather clinical and basic science investigators who are interested in diseases of the exocrine and/or endocrine pancreas and in achieving an understanding of how the two compartments interact in disease. This workshop will provide an opportunity for investigators in exocrine diseases to come together with those studying islets in diabetes as a means to foster interdisciplinary discussion and identify areas for advancement. Registration Deadline June 13, 2022 Abstract Deadline May 20, 2022

Agenda June 29, 2022 8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m. Welcome and Introduction of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Director

Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis

Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 8:05 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Welcome

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP, Director, NIDDK 8:15 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. Workshop Goals

Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis

Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 8:25 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Overview of Pancreas Anatomy, Physiology, and Function—Synergy between the Endocrine and Exocrine Compartments

David Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh Session One: New Insights into Pancreas Anatomy and Physiology

Moderators: David Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh, and Al Powers, M.D., Vanderbilt University 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. New Insights into the Development and Maturation of the Human Pancreas

Alejandro Caicedo, Ph.D., University of Miami 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. Vascular Flow and Regulation

Manami Hara, Ph.D., The University of Chicago 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. Neuronal/Innervation

Abdelfattah El Ouaamari, Ph.D., M.Sc., Rutgers University 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Stellate Cells

Minote Apte, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., M.Med.Sci, University of New South Wales, Australia 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Break Session Two: Diabetes in the Setting of Exocrine Disease

Moderators: Melena Bellin, M.D., University of Minnesota, and Søren Olesen, M.D., Ph.D., Aalborg University, Denmark 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. Diabetes after Acute Pancreatitis

Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H., University of Pittsburgh 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Diabetes after Chronic Pancreatitis

Mark Goodarzi, M.D., Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Cystic Fibrosis–related Diabetes

Rebecca Hull, Ph.D., University of Washington 11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. Exocrine Insufficiency as the Cause of Diabetes

Filip Knop, M.D., Ph.D., University of Copenhagen 12:10 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 12:40 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lunch 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Poster Session Session Three: Metabolic Influences on the Exocrine Pancreas

Moderators: Ernesto Bernal-Mizrachi, M.D., University of Miami, and Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Beta Cell Drivers of Pancreatic Cancer

Mandar Muzumdar, M.D., Yale University 2:50 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Obesity and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Zobeida Cruz Monserrate, Ph.D., The Ohio State University 3:10 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Decreased Exocrine Mass in Type 1 Diabetes

Martha Campbell-Thompson, D.V.M., Ph.D., University of Florida 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. Effects of Hyperinsulinism on Exocrine Cells

Janel Kopp, Ph.D., University of British Columbia, Canada 3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. Acinar Cell Heterogeneity

Steven Artandi, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford University 4:10 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 4:25 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 4:40 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Break Session Four: Genetic Drivers of Pancreatic Diseases

Moderators: Maike Sander, M.D., UCSD, and Laufey Amundadottir, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute 5:00 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Genetic Drivers of Exocrine Disease

Andrea Geisz, Ph.D., Boston University 5:20 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. Genetic Drivers of Diabetes

Kyle Gaulton, Ph.D., UCSD 5:40 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Genetic Drivers of Pancreatic Cancer

Alison Klein, Ph.D., M.H.S., Johns Hopkins University 6:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 6:15 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 6:35 p.m. Day 1 Adjournment June 30, 2022 Session Five: Tools for Integrated Pancreatic Analysis

Moderators: John Williams, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan, and Cherie Stabler, Ph.D., University of Florida 8:00 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. Histology in the Pancreas and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Biomarkers

Temel Tirkes, M.D., Indiana University 8:20 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Organoid and Pancreas on Chip

Alex Kleger, M.D., Ulm University, Germany 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. 3D Imaging Study and Mapped Changes in Innervation in Type 2 Diabetes

Alexandra Alvarsson, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. Pancreas Slices to Study Interactions between Immune Cells and Islets

Ed Phelps, Ph.D., University of Florida 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Break Session Six: Implications of Endocrine/Exocrine Crosstalk

Moderators: Doris Stoffers, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania, and Scott Oakes, M.D., The University of Chicago 10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. Exocrine Ductal System and Cystic Fibrosis–related Diabetes

Anjaparavanda P. Naren, Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 10:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Beta Cell/Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Exocrine Implication

Randy Kaufman, Ph.D., Sanford Burnham Medical Research Institute 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Exocrine Influences on Islet Function and Diabetes

Rohit Kulkarni, M.D., Ph.D., Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard University 11:20 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Translational Regulation of Exocrine–Endocrine Cross Talk

Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis 11:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Abstract Presentation

TBD 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Moderator-directed Panel Discussion 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Closing Summary of Workshop

Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis

Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 12:30 p.m. Adjournment

Travel Hotel Accommodations Bethesda Marriott

5151 Pooks Hill Rd

Bethesda, MD 20814

Telephone: (301) 897-9400

Reserve a Room Government Room Rate A block of rooms for participants has been reserved at the Bethesda Marriott in Bethesda, MD. The group rate is $258.00 per night for single occupancy, plus tax until Tuesday, June 7, 2022, or until full. Room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space and rate available basis. Reservation Dates Book your hotel stay for the following dates Arrival- Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Departure- Thursday, June 30, 2022 Check-In Check in time begins at 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m. Visitor Information Information on visiting the NIH, campus maps, shuttle schedules, driving directions, security, and more can be found on the NIH Visitor Information page.