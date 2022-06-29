Integrated Physiology of the Exocrine and Endocrine Compartments in Pancreatic Diseases Workshop

Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Abstracts
Event Details
Meeting Objectives
The goal of this 1.5-day workshop will be to gather clinical and basic science investigators who are interested in diseases of the exocrine and/or endocrine pancreas and in achieving an understanding of how the two compartments interact in disease. This workshop will provide an opportunity for investigators in exocrine diseases to come together with those studying islets in diabetes as a means to foster interdisciplinary discussion and identify areas for advancement.
Registration Deadline
June 13, 2022
Abstract Deadline
May 20, 2022
Agenda
June 29, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.
- Welcome and Introduction of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Director
Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 8:05 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
- Welcome
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP, Director, NIDDK
- 8:15 a.m. – 8:25 a.m.
- Workshop Goals
Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 8:25 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
- Overview of Pancreas Anatomy, Physiology, and Function—Synergy between the Endocrine and Exocrine Compartments
David Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh
Session One: New Insights into Pancreas Anatomy and Physiology
Moderators: David Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh, and Al Powers, M.D., Vanderbilt University
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- New Insights into the Development and Maturation of the Human Pancreas
Alejandro Caicedo, Ph.D., University of Miami
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Vascular Flow and Regulation
Manami Hara, Ph.D., The University of Chicago
- 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Neuronal/Innervation
Abdelfattah El Ouaamari, Ph.D., M.Sc., Rutgers University
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Stellate Cells
Minote Apte, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., M.Med.Sci, University of New South Wales, Australia
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Break
Session Two: Diabetes in the Setting of Exocrine Disease
Moderators: Melena Bellin, M.D., University of Minnesota, and Søren Olesen, M.D., Ph.D., Aalborg University, Denmark
- 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
- Diabetes after Acute Pancreatitis
Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H., University of Pittsburgh
- 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Diabetes after Chronic Pancreatitis
Mark Goodarzi, M.D., Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Cystic Fibrosis–related Diabetes
Rebecca Hull, Ph.D., University of Washington
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
- Exocrine Insufficiency as the Cause of Diabetes
Filip Knop, M.D., Ph.D., University of Copenhagen
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 12:40 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Poster Session
Session Three: Metabolic Influences on the Exocrine Pancreas
Moderators: Ernesto Bernal-Mizrachi, M.D., University of Miami, and Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Beta Cell Drivers of Pancreatic Cancer
Mandar Muzumdar, M.D., Yale University
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
- Obesity and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Zobeida Cruz Monserrate, Ph.D., The Ohio State University
- 3:10 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Decreased Exocrine Mass in Type 1 Diabetes
Martha Campbell-Thompson, D.V.M., Ph.D., University of Florida
- 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Effects of Hyperinsulinism on Exocrine Cells
Janel Kopp, Ph.D., University of British Columbia, Canada
- 3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.
- Acinar Cell Heterogeneity
Steven Artandi, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford University
- 4:10 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 4:25 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 4:40 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Break
Session Four: Genetic Drivers of Pancreatic Diseases
Moderators: Maike Sander, M.D., UCSD, and Laufey Amundadottir, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute
- 5:00 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.
- Genetic Drivers of Exocrine Disease
Andrea Geisz, Ph.D., Boston University
- 5:20 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.
- Genetic Drivers of Diabetes
Kyle Gaulton, Ph.D., UCSD
- 5:40 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Genetic Drivers of Pancreatic Cancer
Alison Klein, Ph.D., M.H.S., Johns Hopkins University
- 6:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 6:15 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 6:35 p.m.
- Day 1 Adjournment
June 30, 2022
Session Five: Tools for Integrated Pancreatic Analysis
Moderators: John Williams, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan, and Cherie Stabler, Ph.D., University of Florida
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
- Histology in the Pancreas and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Biomarkers
Temel Tirkes, M.D., Indiana University
- 8:20 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
- Organoid and Pancreas on Chip
Alex Kleger, M.D., Ulm University, Germany
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- 3D Imaging Study and Mapped Changes in Innervation in Type 2 Diabetes
Alexandra Alvarsson, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Pancreas Slices to Study Interactions between Immune Cells and Islets
Ed Phelps, Ph.D., University of Florida
- 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Break
Session Six: Implications of Endocrine/Exocrine Crosstalk
Moderators: Doris Stoffers, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania, and Scott Oakes, M.D., The University of Chicago
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Exocrine Ductal System and Cystic Fibrosis–related Diabetes
Anjaparavanda P. Naren, Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 10:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Beta Cell/Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Exocrine Implication
Randy Kaufman, Ph.D., Sanford Burnham Medical Research Institute
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Exocrine Influences on Islet Function and Diabetes
Rohit Kulkarni, M.D., Ph.D., Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard University
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Translational Regulation of Exocrine–Endocrine Cross Talk
Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
- 11:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
- Abstract Presentation
TBD
- 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Moderator-directed Panel Discussion
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Closing Summary of Workshop
Teresa Mastracci, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
Maike Sander, M.D., University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
Stephen Pandol, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 12:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
Bethesda Marriott
5151 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 897-9400
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A block of rooms for participants has been reserved at the Bethesda Marriott in Bethesda, MD. The group rate is $258.00 per night for single occupancy, plus tax until Tuesday, June 7, 2022, or until full. Room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space and rate available basis.
Reservation Dates
Book your hotel stay for the following dates
- Arrival- Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Departure- Thursday, June 30, 2022
Check-In
Check in time begins at 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Visitor Information
Information on visiting the NIH, campus maps, shuttle schedules, driving directions, security, and more can be found on the NIH Visitor Information page.
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
May 20, 2022
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to Rachel Pisarski, with “Abstract-NIDDK Exocrine Endocrine Pancreas Workshop” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a 1-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title and name and affiliation of all authors).
Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.16 KB).
Abstract Organization
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Statement of the study’s purpose
- Statement of the methods used
- Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion
- Statement of the conclusions reached, including any related to exocrine-endocrine pancreas interactions
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.
- The abstract’s title should be Typed in Title Case using Bold 16-Point font, and it should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract.
- Skip one line after the title, and list the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon, and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Use one blank line between the title and the authors, the authors and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).
- Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.
Abstract Presentations
Select Abstracts will be chosen for short talks during the workshop and submitting authors will be notified in advance. Others will be invited for a poster presentation to be brought in-person and presented during poster sessions at the workshop. Abstracts selected for talks will be requested to provide a brief written summary of the talk in advance, to contribute to a conference summary that will be prepared after the meeting.