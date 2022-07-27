U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
KUH Summer Undergrad 2022 web banner

KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium 2022

Event Details

Background

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. While typically an in-person event, this year’s conference will be held virtually.

Who can attend?

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.

Registration Deadline

July 27, 2022

Abstract Deadline

July 22, 2022

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.

Contacts

Program Contact
Victoria Spruance
NIDDK
T: 301-827-5091

Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

