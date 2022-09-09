Obesity Research Task Force Symposium

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

The epidemic of obesity in adults and children is not limited to the United States. Obesity prevalence is increasing globally and can co-exist with malnutrition and stunting. While treating people with obesity-related comorbidities can overwhelm healthcare systems, some countries’ healthcare or political systems allow for creative and integrated approaches to obesity prevention and treatment. This seminar will explore the global impact of obesity, and what lessons the United States and international communities can learn from each other.

Registration Deadline

September 8, 2022