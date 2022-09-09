U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings and Workshops
  4. Obesity Research Task Force Symposium
View Meetings & Workshops
Obesity Research Task Force Symposium web banner

Obesity Research Task Force Symposium

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

The epidemic of obesity in adults and children is not limited to the United States. Obesity prevalence is increasing globally and can co-exist with malnutrition and stunting. While treating people with obesity-related comorbidities can overwhelm healthcare systems, some countries’ healthcare or political systems allow for creative and integrated approaches to obesity prevention and treatment. This seminar will explore the global impact of obesity, and what lessons the United States and international communities can learn from each other.

Registration Deadline

September 8, 2022

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Susan Yanovski, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8882

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest