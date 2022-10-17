Event Details

Background and Objectives:

Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (UCPPS) represents both Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS) and Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CP/CPPS). The Research Advances for Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome: Informing the Next Generation of Clinical Studies meeting will provide a forum for exchange of new insights into UCPPS underlying mechanisms and clinical characteristics. The meeting will highlight findings from the Multidisciplinary Approach to the Study of Chronic Pelvic Pain (MAPP) Research Network and other investigators working in the UCPPS field, as well as advances in other areas that may inform these efforts. Major themes will include strategies for identification of phenotypic sub-groups, mechanistic insights that may inform selection of treatment targets and therapies, disease definitions and optimal outcome measures, and novel clinical trial designs. A central goal of the meeting is to support the translation of findings into recommendations for developing future, evidence-based clinical trials for UCPPS that will ultimately improve patient care.

Planning Committee:

Chris Mullins, Ph.D.

Julie Barthold, M.D.

Kasey Boehmer, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Toby Chai, M.D.

J. Quentin Clemens, M.D.

Ziya Kirkali, M.D.

Robert Moldwin, M.D.

Registration Deadline

October 10, 2022