Yet to Be Charted: Lymphatic System in Health and Disease
Event Details
Background
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is hosting a research workshop in September to help us better understand how the lymphatic system develops and functions in sickness and in health to improve how we manage and treat lymphatic disorders. Hosted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in coordination with the NIH Lymphatic Coordinating Committee, the workshop will bring together basic, clinical, and translational scientists and members of the lymphatics community to explore the latest advances in the field and share research progress.
Meeting Objectives
International experts will discuss current research, explore knowledge gaps, and identify opportunities in lymphatic disease research. People with lymphedema, lipedema, and other lymphatic diseases will share their personal experiences. Workshop organizers hope the event will build collaborative partnerships among scientists, clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. Featured topics include lymphedema and the role of lymphatics in obesity.
This virtual event is free and open to the public.
Workshop Highlights
David C. Goff, M.D., Ph.D., director, Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, NHLBI, and Stephen P. James, M.D., director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK, will provide opening remarks. Representatives from the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN), the Lymphangiomatosis & Gorham’s Disease Alliance, the Lipedema Foundation, and the Fascia Research Society will share the perspective from the lymphatics community.
Featured Speakers
Stanley Rockson, M.D., from Stanford University will discuss the development of novel therapies for lymphedema.
Michael Davis, Ph.D., from the University of Missouri will highlight the mechanisms of lymphatic contractile and valve dysfunction in metabolic syndrome.
Cameron (Cam) Ayala is a lymphedema and lymphatic disease activist and former “The Bachelorette” contestant living with primary lymphedema.
Session Topics
- State of Research in Lymphatics
- Lymphatic Development and Homeostatic Function
- Lymphatics in Inflammation and Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
- Lymphatic Dysfunction Diseases
- Lymphedema
- The Community’s Perspective: Living with Lymphatic Disease
- New Technologies in Lymphatic Imaging and Mapping
Organizing Committee
Babak Mehrara, M.D. (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)
Andrea Radtke, Ph.D. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
Gwendalyn Randolph, Ph.D. (Washington University)
Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D. (NIDDK)
Selen Catania, Ph.D. (NHLBI)
Ilsa Rovira, M.S. (NHLBI)
Registration Deadline
September 15, 2022
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.
Contacts
Program Contact
Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-435-1169
Ilsa Rovira
NHLBI
T: 301-594-2466
Selen Catania, Ph.D.
NHLBI
T: 301-480-8353
Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990