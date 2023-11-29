Annual Cairibu Meeting: Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Registration and hotel reservation information will be available soon.

Purpose

The purpose of the annual CAIRIBU meeting is to bring together the Directors and research teams of the NIDDK U54 Urology O’Brien Centers, the FORWARD P20 Centers for Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology, and the Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) and Urological Epidemiology (KEpi) Institutional Research Career Development Programs.

Meeting Objectives

Sharing of research resources.

Advancing students and early investigators in their development as future leaders in the field of benign urology.

Interactive poster sessions during the meeting will feature the work of trainees and early-stage investigators whose abstracts are selected for presentation.

Background

These Centers and Programs are part of the CAIRIBU umbrella – Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology. The annual meeting allows for the exchange of scientific knowledge about advances in benign genitourinary research. It provides a platform for building interactions between CAIRIBU Centers and Programs and between CAIRIBU investigators and the broader benign urologic research community.

Abstract Submission Deadline

October 20, 2023

Registration Deadline

November 27, 2023