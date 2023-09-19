NIDDK Central Repository 20th Anniversary Seminar & Workshop: Promoting Secondary Research to Accelerate Medical Breakthroughs and Innovation

Event Details
Agenda
Purpose
The workshop sessions are to highlight secondary use research that utilized resources generated from NIDDK-funded clinical research projects, review NIDDK’s Data Ecosystem past, present and future, and launch a data challenge platform as part of the program’s vision for the future.
Meeting Objectives
The virtual meeting will review the NIDDK Central Repository program from its early beginnings to its current state and the vision for the future as an integral component of the NIDDK Data Ecosystem. Experts in the field and selected innovative secondary research works directly resulting from the use of Repository resources will be featured throughout the 2-day event.
We will engage a diverse group of stakeholders and multidisciplinary experts from the research community to promote Repository resources and the program’s broad research portfolio. Repository staff will demonstrate the use of the web-based platform and provide guidance on procedures to gain access to resources. A preview of future release features will also be provided with the launch of a data-centric challenge at the close of day two encouraging all to join the secondary use research community Data Challenge targeting the student-trainee and early-stage investigator research community.
Background
This activity is directly aligned with NIH and NIDDK’s Strategic goals to maximize the value and impact of resources generated through NIH-funded research, advance the biomedical data ecosystem, and enhance data resources that facilitate research, catalyze the scientific discovery, and improve health outcomes.
Registration Deadline
September 19, 2023
September 19, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Welcome and Opening Remarks
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P., Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Gregory Germino, M.D., Deputy Director, NIDDK, NIH
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Repository Team Welcome and Staff Introductions
- Session I: The NIDDK Central Repository (Then)
Rebekah Rasooly, Ph.D., Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH
- 10:50 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Session II: The NIDDK Central Repository (Now/20th Anniversary)
Rebecca Rodriguez, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Session III: Hands-on Workshop: Accessing NIDDK Central Repository Resources
- Learn how to navigate and access resources: discuss challenges and opportunities with using secondary data and to identify the appropriate data sets and biospecimens for your research.
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Break
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
- Lightning Talk Session I: Methods for Biomarker Discovery in Diabetes, Kidney, and Urologic Diseases
- Listen to selected X01 and R01 Awardees discuss their scientific discoveries in disease mechanisms, pathogenic processes, progression, and clinical responses achieved or made possible with resources available through NIDDK-CR.
- 1:50 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Session III: Challenges and Opportunities for Improving NIDDK/NIDDK-CR Data Resources—Panel Discussion
- Listen to NIDDK and field experts discuss common challenges working with disparate data sets and opportunities in the use of technology to improve and integrate legacy data across studies.
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Recap and Day One Closing Remarks
- 3:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
September 20, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.
- Day One Recap and Announcements
Gregory Germino, M.D., Deputy Director, NIDDK, NIH
Rebecca Rodriguez, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
- 10:05 – 10:45 a.m.
- Session IV: FAIR Principles and the 2023 Data Management and Sharing Policy
Representative from NIH ODSS (TBD)
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Session V: Secondary Research to Accelerate Medical Breakthroughs and Innovation—Panel Discussion/Plenary Session
Experts from the Field (TBD)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Workshop II: Hands-on Workshop—NIDDK-CR Analytics Workspace
- Learn how to navigate and access NIDDK-CR resources: Demonstration of new analytics workspace and launch of the Data Challenge.
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
- Break
- 12:50 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lightning Talk Session II: NIDDK-CR Data Secondary Analyses, Qualitative and Mixed Methods Studies
- Listen to selected Data Awardees present their discoveries in disease mechanisms, pathogenic processes, progression, and clinical responses achieved or made possible with resources available through NIDDK-CR.
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Session VI: Supporting NIDDK-Funded Research and Expanding NIDDK’s Data Ecosystem—Panel Discussion
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
- 3:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
