NIDDK Central Repository 20th Anniversary Workshop: Promoting Secondary Research to Accelerate Medical Breakthroughs and Innovation

Purpose

The workshop sessions are to highlight secondary use research that utilized resources generated from NIDDK-funded clinical research projects, review NIDDK’s Data Ecosystem past, present and future, and launch a data challenge platform as part of the program’s vision for the future.

Meeting Objectives

The virtual meeting will review the NIDDK Central Repository program from its early beginnings to its current state and the vision for the future as an integral component of the NIDDK Data Ecosystem. Experts in the field and selected innovative secondary research works directly resulting from the use of Repository resources will be featured throughout the 2-day event.

We will engage a diverse group of stakeholders and multidisciplinary experts from the research community to promote Repository resources and the program’s broad research portfolio. Repository staff will demonstrate the use of the web-based platform and provide guidance on procedures to gain access to resources. A preview of future release features will also be provided with the launch of a data-centric challenge at the close of day two encouraging all to join the secondary use research community Data Challenge targeting the student-trainee and early-stage investigator research community.

Background

This activity is directly aligned with NIH and NIDDK’s Strategic goals to maximize the value and impact of resources generated through NIH-funded research, advance the biomedical data ecosystem, and enhance data resources that facilitate research, catalyze the scientific discovery, and improve health outcomes.

Registration Deadline

September 19, 2023