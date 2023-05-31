Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 2: Finding a Repository for your Data

Event Details

Purpose

“Finding a Repository for your Data” will provide in-depth information to guide investigators in selecting appropriate repositories for their scientific data.

Meeting Objectives

Participants will learn—

What NIDDK DMS resources and tools are available for identifying repositories.

How NIDDK programs, such as dkNET (NIDDK Information Network) and the NIDDK Central Repository, can be utilized for depositing data.

How generalist repositories can aid investigators when there is not a good match for their data.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is hosting a multipart Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series to conduct outreach to the NIDDK scientific community and provide education about data management and sharing.

Session 2 of this webinar series, “Finding a Repository for Your Data,” will take a deep dive into selecting an appropriate scientific data repository. The landscape of data repositories is increasingly complex as repositories emerge and evolve to meet community needs. Researchers want to identify the repositories that best fit their data and make their research findable by the scientific community, but this process is not always straightforward.

Registration Deadline

May 30, 2023