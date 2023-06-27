Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 3: Metadata and Data Standards for NIDDK Research Data

Event Details

Purpose

“Metadata and Data Standards for NIDDK Research Data” will explore the importance and utility of metadata and data standards in maximizing the value of scientific data and explain how these standards intersect with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) DMS policy.

Meeting Objectives

Participants will learn—

How to select appropriate metadata and data standards when drafting a DMS plan.

Resources and tools for finding appropriate (meta)data standards for NIDDK research data.

Lessons learned and best practices from NIDDK and NIH projects that have incorporated and implemented rigorous data and metadata schema.

How (meta)data standards and schema enhance the quality of shared data.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is hosting a multipart NIDDK Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series to conduct outreach to the NIDDK scientific community to provide education about data management and sharing.

Session 3 of the webinar series tackles the topic of properly preparing study data for maximal use and reuse by the scientific community. The incorporation of data standards and well-described metadata allows researchers to share their data efficiently, but how do investigators start this process? What needs to be done early in the planning phase to facilitate the submission of data to a repository? How do repositories and projects use data standards and metadata to make data accessible to other investigators? This webinar provides information about metadata and data standards to support investigators as they implement NIH DMS policy and to enhance the findability and reuse of shared scientific data.

Registration Deadline

June 27, 2023