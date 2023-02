Fifth Artificial Pancreas Workshop

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

Towards Fully Automated and Personalized Diabetes Management Systems. What is needed?

Challenges and Barriers for Higher Accessibility, Adoption, and Improvement in Quality of Life of People with Diabetes

Purpose

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss in a multi-disciplinary forum, the current and potential future challenges for the development, testing, accessibility and adoption of fully automated diabetes management technologies and their components. Topics to be discussed include:

Artificial intelligence/ML and integration strategies for personalized systems including EMR. Technical challenges and potential solutions in glucose sensing and insulin/pancreatic hormones delivery Clinical testing modalities for real world translatability Human psychosocial factors considering health disparities for access to these technologies Ethical considerations Regulatory science and reimbursement policies Prospective areas of research to accelerate the availability of wearable, affordable, accessible, and more user-friendly systems for individuals with diabetes.

Organizing Committee

Guillermo Arreaza-Rubín, M.D.

Director, Diabetes Technology Program

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

Andrew Bremer, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief, Pediatric Growth and Nutrition Branch

Division of Extramural Research

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institutes of Health

Miranda Broadney, M.D.

Director, Type 1 Diabetes Therapeutics program.

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

Deniz Dalton, M.S.

Program Officer for the T1D Program

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust

Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D.

Program Director for Artificial Pancreas Clinical Trials

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

Jessica Flynn, Ph.D.

Division of Chemistry and Toxicology, Diabetes Diagnostic Devices Branch

Center for Devices and Radiological Health

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Jaime Giraldo, Ph.D.

Associate Director of Research

JDRF

David C. Klonoff, M.D.

Medical Director, Diabetes Research Institute

Mills-Peninsula Health Services

Marjana Marinac, Pharm.D.

Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs

JDRF

Jonathan Rosen, Ph.D.

Director of Research

JDRF

Sean Sullivan, Ph.D.

Senior Program Officer, Type 1 Diabetes

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust

Registration Deadline

April 24, 2023