Interventions for Pancreatitis: New Approaches, Knowledge Gaps, and Research Opportunities

Background

Recent NIDDK Workshops have focused on the requirements for designing and conducting clinical trials in pancreatitis.

The breadth and variety of currently planned or underway interventions include behavioral interventions, nutritional studies, studies with pharmacologic and biologic agents, and mechanical studies with endoscopy and surgery.

Purpose

This one-day workshop aims to inform investigators of new developments in the field and identify the knowledge gaps and research opportunities that might inform possible future funding initiatives for NIDDK.

Organizing Committee

* Workshop Co-chairs

Dana Andersen, M.D. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Randall Brand, M.D. University of Pittsburgh Adriana Cowdin National Pancreas Foundation Sinead Duggan, Ph.D., RD Trinity College Dublin Chris Forsmark, M.D. University of Florida Phil Hart, M.D. The Ohio State University Steven Hughes, M.D.* University of Florida Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases John Neoptolemos, M.D., Ph.D. University of Heidelberg Tonya Palermo, Ph.D. University of Washington Stephen Pandol, M.D. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/University of California, Los Angeles Pankaj (Jay) Pasricha, M.D. Mayo Clinic in Arizona Anna Evans Phillips, M.D., M.S.* University of Pittsburgh Kristen Roberts, Ph.D., M.S., RD The Ohio State University Jami Saloman, Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Vikesh Singh, M.D., M.Sc. Johns Hopkins University David Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H University of Pittsburgh

Registration Deadline

June 30, 2023