NIDDK K Awardees' Workshop
RegistrationRegister Now
Event Details
Background
To facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)–supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees’ Workshop to be held April 20–21, 2023. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.
Meeting Objectives
The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees an in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIDDK, and the grant review process. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with various NIH staff roles and with the types of grant support and resources available, as well as the opportunity to query program staff on navigating the R01 submission process. Senior investigators from the NIDDK research community will provide grant-writing tips and career advice. The agenda will include ample time for questions and answers during the 2-day workshop. The workshop location and format will encourage networking among participants. NIDDK program staff will be available for discussion of future individual research projects and research grant applications.
Registration Deadline
April 12, 2023
Event Logistics
RegistrationRegister Now
Location
Lister Hill Center Auditorium
Building 38A
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda, MD 20894
Contacts
Program Contact
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-4748
Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990