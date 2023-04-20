NIDDK K Awardees' Workshop

Event Details

The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees an in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIDDK, and the grant review process. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with various NIH staff roles and with the types of grant support and resources available, as well as the opportunity to query program staff on navigating the R01 submission process. Senior investigators from the NIDDK research community will provide grant-writing tips and career advice. The agenda will include ample time for questions and answers during the 2-day workshop. The workshop location and format will encourage networking among participants. NIDDK program staff will be available for discussion of future individual research projects and research grant applications.

To facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)–supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees’ Workshop to be held April 20–21, 2023. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.

