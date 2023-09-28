Microphysiological Systems (MPS) for Studying T2D, Obesity, and Their Complications

Event Details

Microphysiological systems (MPS) are in vitro systems that aim to recapitulate higher orders of cell/tissue organization than conventional two-dimensional static cultures and enable disease modeling and drug discovery studies. Advances in biomaterials, microfluidics, and tissue engineering allow for greater control of three-dimensional cell cultures containing multiple cell types and constituting more physiological tissue organization. The connection of chambers allows inter-organ crosstalk. The use of patient samples and human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived cells may someday enable patient-on-a-chip or clinical-trial-on-a-chip studies for many disease processes that are high priority for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Challenges in this field of research include the need for multidisciplinary team science, evolving protocols for stem cell differentiation to obtain mature cell types, and balancing the system complexity with reproducibility and throughput.

Gauge the current status of using MPS for research on type 2 diabetes (T2D), obesity, and their complications.

Determine the knowledge gaps that are difficult to study directly in humans and for which traditional in vitro systems and animal models are inadequate.

Identify opportunities to use MPS to increase our understanding of T2D, obesity, and kidney diseases.

Determine realistic goals that could be accomplished in the next 1, 5, and 10 years.

Linda Griffith, Ph.D., Professor of Teaching Innovation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David D’Alessio, M.D., James B. Wyngaarden Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Duke University

Joseph Bonventre, M.D., Ph.D. Chief, Division of Renal Medicine, Chief, Division of Engineering in Medicine, and Professor, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Eric Brunskill, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases, NIDDK, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases & Nutrition, NIDDK, NIH

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases, NIDDK, NIH

Carol Renfrew Haft, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK, NIH

Albert Hwa, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK, NIH

