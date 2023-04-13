U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Neural Plasticity in Energy Homeostasis and Obesity

Background

Obesity and associated metabolic syndromes are major public health concerns. It is increasingly clear that dynamic neural circuits and pathways play critical roles in appetite regulation and energy metabolism. More effective strategies to prevent and treat these conditions require a greater understanding of how obesogenic environmental and physiological conditions alter the neural networks that control appetite, eating, and energy homeostasis.

Purpose

The purpose of this workshop is to bring together experts in the neural plasticity of central and peripheral circuits that control food intake, energy homeostasis, and metabolism in healthy and unhealthy states, such as obesity, to review the science, identify knowledge gaps regarding the functional plasticity within these circuits, and identify high priority areas of research that may lead to therapeutic advances for obesity and other disorders related to metabolic dysregulation and food intake.

April 2, 2023

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.

Contacts

Program Contact
Cooke, Brad
NIDDK
T: 301-480-9896

Meeting Logistics
Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

