Neural Plasticity in Energy Homeostasis and Obesity
Obesity and associated metabolic syndromes are major public health concerns. It is increasingly clear that dynamic neural circuits and pathways play critical roles in appetite regulation and energy metabolism. More effective strategies to prevent and treat these conditions require a greater understanding of how obesogenic environmental and physiological conditions alter the neural networks that control appetite, eating, and energy homeostasis.
The purpose of this workshop is to bring together experts in the neural plasticity of central and peripheral circuits that control food intake, energy homeostasis, and metabolism in healthy and unhealthy states, such as obesity, to review the science, identify knowledge gaps regarding the functional plasticity within these circuits, and identify high priority areas of research that may lead to therapeutic advances for obesity and other disorders related to metabolic dysregulation and food intake.
