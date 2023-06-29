U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Web banner for the Neuroimmune Crosstalk in the Gut meeting information page.

Neuroimmune Crosstalk in the Gut: Impact on Local, Autonomic, and Gut-Brain Function

Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of the Neuroimmune Crosstalk Workshop is to solicit the perspectives and recommendations of experts in the fields of neurogastroenterology, immunology, and microbiology.

The goal is to inform the professional community and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the research needs for advancing the understanding of neuroimmune interactions in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)–relevant areas of interest, including irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and gut–brain communication.

NIDDK Internal Committee

Diane Cummings, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
National Institutes of Health

Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH

R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH

Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH

External Committee

Isaac Chiu, Ph.D.
Harvard University

Brian Gulbransen, Ph.D.
Michigan State University

Kara Margolis, M.D.
NYU Langone Health

Registration Deadline

June 23, 2023

Event Logistics

Location

The Bethesdan Hotel
8120 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-451-0092

Meeting Logistics Contact
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

