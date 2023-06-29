Neuroimmune Crosstalk in the Gut: Impact on Local, Autonomic, and Gut-Brain Function

Event Details

The purpose of the Neuroimmune Crosstalk Workshop is to solicit the perspectives and recommendations of experts in the fields of neurogastroenterology, immunology, and microbiology.

The goal is to inform the professional community and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the research needs for advancing the understanding of neuroimmune interactions in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)–relevant areas of interest, including irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and gut–brain communication.

NIDDK Internal Committee

Diane Cummings, Ph.D.

Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health



Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH



R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH



Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH



External Committee

Isaac Chiu, Ph.D.

Harvard University



Brian Gulbransen, Ph.D.

Michigan State University



Kara Margolis, M.D.

NYU Langone Health

Registration Deadline

June 23, 2023