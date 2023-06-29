Neuroimmune Crosstalk in the Gut: Impact on Local, Autonomic, and Gut-Brain Function

Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of the Neuroimmune Crosstalk Workshop is to solicit the perspectives and recommendations of experts in the fields of neurogastroenterology, immunology, and microbiology.
The goal is to inform the professional community and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the research needs for advancing the understanding of neuroimmune interactions in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)–relevant areas of interest, including irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and gut–brain communication.
NIDDK Internal Committee
Diane Cummings, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
National Institutes of Health
Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH
R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH
External Committee
Isaac Chiu, Ph.D.
Harvard University
Brian Gulbransen, Ph.D.
Michigan State University
Kara Margolis, M.D.
NYU Langone Health
Registration Deadline
June 23, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Introduction
- 8:45 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Session I
Neuroimmune Perspectives
Chairs: Kara Margolis, M.D., New York University and Jakob von Moltke, Ph.D.,
University of Washington
Neuroimmune/Neuro Perspective
Brian Gulbransen, Ph.D., Michigan State University (Neuroimmune/Neuro Perspective)
Immunoneuro/Immune Perspective
Isaac Chiu, Ph.D., Harvard University (Immunoneuro/Immune Perspective)
- 10:40 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
- Break
- 10:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Session II
ENS Development and Immune Crosstalk
Chairs: Julia Ganz, Ph.D., Michigan State University and Laren Becker, M.D., Stanford University
Neurodevelopment Overview
E. Michelle Southard-Smith, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University
Neurogenesis and the Immune System
Jaime Belkind-Gerson, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado
Immune Mechanisms and Enterocyte Lineages
Yuki Obata, Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Session III
Visualizing Neuroimmune Interactions
Chairs: Eric Chang, Ph.D., Northwell Health and Hongzhen Hu, Ph.D., Washington University
Enteric Nervous System Imaging
Kristen Smith-Edwards, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic
Peripheral ANS Imaging
Li Ye, Ph.D., The Scripps Research Institute
Brain Imaging
Polina Anikeeva, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:05 p.m.
- Break
- 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.
- Session IV
Neuroimmune Communication
Chairs: Gianluca Cipriani, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic and Ruaidhri Jackson, Ph.D., Harvard University
Mechanisms of Neuroimmune Communication (Gut)
Francisco Quintana, Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University Medical School
Neuroimmune and ENS Function (Homeostasis)
Milena Bogunovic, M.D., Ph.D., University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School
Neuroimmune Signaling Inflammation/Infection
Colin Reardon, Ph.D., University of California, Davis
- 4:25 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
- 4:30 p.m.
- Adjournment of Day 1
Friday, June 30, 2023
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
- Session V
Neuroimmune Sensation
Chairs: Michael Wheeler, Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Alejandra Mendoza, Ph.D., The Scripps Research Institute
Neuroimmune Epithelial Communication
Chuan Wu, M.D., Ph.D., National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health
Innate Immune Cell Sensing
Esther Borges-Florsheim, Ph.D., Arizona State University
Immune Cell Nutrient Sensing
Jhimmy Talbot, Ph.D., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
- 9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Break
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Session VI
Neuroimmune Interactions along the Gut-Brain Axis
Chairs: Tim Sampson, Ph.D., Emory University School of Medicine and Helen Vuong, Ph.D., University of Minnesota
Gut Brain Communication Overview
Kara Margolis, M.D., NYU Langone Health
Enteroendocrine Cells/ENS Afferents and Gut Brain Communication
Diego Bohorquez, Ph.D., Duke University School of Medicine
ENS Sensing of Microbiome and Gut Brain Communication
Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Break
- 11:40 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions
Breakout #1
Breakout #2
Breakout #3
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Breakout Summaries
- 1:30 p.m.
- Closing Remarks and Meeting Adjournment
Event Logistics
Location
The Bethesdan Hotel
8120 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda,
MD
20814
Map It
Webinar
This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.